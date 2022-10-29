Britain denies Russian claims that its navy personnel blew up Nord Stream gas pipelines

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday denied
Russian claims that British navy personnel blew up the Nord
Stream gas pipelines last month, calling them "false claims of
an epic scale".
"To detract from their disastrous handling of the illegal
invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defence is
resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale," a
spokesperson for Britain's ministry of defence said.
"This latest invented story, says more about the arguments
going on inside the Russian Government than it does about the
West."
