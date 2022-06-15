Log in
Britain disappointed with EU legal move, says PM's spokesman

06/15/2022 | 08:19am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is disappointed with the European Union's move to launch two new legal proceedings against it and will review the documents carefully before responding, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"We will review these documents carefully and respond formally in due course, however, we are disappointed that the EU has taken this legal action today," he told reporters.

"The EU's proposed approach, which doesn't differ from what they've said previously, would increase burdens on businesses and citizens and take us backwards from where we are currently," he said, referring to EU proposals to ease post-Brexit trade problems with Northern Ireland.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Kate Holton)


