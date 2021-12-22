Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain exceeds 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time

12/22/2021 | 12:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A volunteer holds a sign requesting more vaccines at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pop-up vaccination centre at Wembley Stadium in London

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain reported more than 100,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since widespread testing was introduced, with 106,122 on Wednesday compared with 90,629 on Tuesday.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has driven a surge in cases in the last seven days, with the total rising by 643,219, or 59%, according to government data.

Many industries are struggling with staff shortages as sick workers self-isolate, and hospitals have warned of the risk of an impact on patient safety.

The British government said on Wednesday it was reducing the COVID-19 self-isolation period to seven days from 10 days for people in England who get a negative result on a lateral flow test two days in a row.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday ruled out new restrictions before Christmas, saying that there was uncertainty about the severity of Omicron and hospitalisation rates.

However, he did not rule out further measures after the holiday if the situation deteriorated.

There were 195 patients hospitalised with Omicron up to Tuesday and 18 deaths of people with the variant, according to separate data.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in hospital was 8,008, slightly up in the last seven days but still far below the levels of more than 38,000 in January.

There were 140 deaths within 28 days of a positive case, down from 172 the previous day.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Giles Elgood and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:06pExplainer-What is known so far about deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial
RE
01:01pOil prices rise on inventory drawdown, though Omicron caution lingers
RE
12:52pU.S. authorizes certain transactions with Taliban to ease flow of aid to Afghanistan
RE
12:52pUK economy grew more slowly than thought before Omicron hit
RE
12:48pBritain exceeds 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time
RE
12:44pBiden extends pause on student loan repayment
RE
12:39pPfizer oral COVID-19 pill gets U.S. authorization for at-home use
RE
12:37pUN chief says 'Ponzi scheme' crashed Lebanon's finances -video
RE
12:35pPfizer oral COVID-19 pill gets U.S. authorization for at-home use
RE
12:34pU.S. COVID-19 case spike derails many Americans' holiday plans
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Caterpillar, Cineworld, JD Sports, Microsoft, ..
2Bad news accumulate for the British economy
3KNM Berhad : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to ..
4Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
5China regulator suspends cyber security deal with Alibaba Cloud

HOT NEWS