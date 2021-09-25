Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain expected to ease visa rules as truck driver shortage bites

09/25/2021 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps walks outside Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is expected to announce plans to issue temporary visas to truck drivers to alleviate an acute labour shortage that has led to fuel rationing at some filling stations and warnings from retailers (https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/britain-resolve-trucker-shortage-swiftly-minister-says-2021-09-24) of significant disruption in the run-up to Christmas.

As queues started forming outside filling stations early on Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said it was looking at temporary measures to address the shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers.

Newspapers reported that the government would allow up to 5,000 foreign drivers into Britain on short-term visas, a measure that logistics companies and retailers have demanded for months but which the government had previously ruled out.

The UK's Road Haulage Association (RHA) says Britain needs 100,000 more drivers if it is to meet demand. The driver shortage has been caused partly by Brexit and COVID-19, and the loss of about a year of driver training and testing.

"We're looking at temporary measures to avoid any immediate problems, but any measures we introduce will be very strictly time limited," a spokeswoman for Johnson's Downing Street office said in a statement.

Downing Street declined to give further details.

Ministers have cautioned against panic buying, and oil companies say there is no shortage of supplies, merely problems delivering the fuel to the gas stations.

However, long lines of vehicles have begun gathering at petrol stations to fill up after BP said it had to close some of its outlets due to the driver shortages.

Some Shell stations have also reported pumps running dry while ExxonMobil's Esso has also said a small number of its 200 Tesco Alliance retail sites had also been impacted in some way.

EG Group, which runs hundreds of forecourts across Britain, said on Friday it would impose a purchase limit of 30 pounds ($41) per customer for fuel due to the "unprecedented customer demand".

"We have ample fuel stocks in this country and the public should be reassured there are no shortages," the Downing Street spokeswoman said.

"But like countries around the world we are suffering from a temporary COVID-related shortage of drivers needed to move supplies around the country."

The fuel issue comes as Britain, the world's fifth-largest economy, also grapples with a spike in European natural gas prices causing soaring energy prices and a potential food supply crunch.

Other countries such as the United States and Germany are also dealing with truck driver shortages.

Britain says the long-term solution is for more British drivers to be hired, with the RHA saying better pay and conditions are needed to attract people into the industry.

But the retail industry has warned that unless the government acts to address the shortage in the next 10 days, then significant disruption is inevitable in the run-up to Christmas.

($1 = 0.7311 pounds)

(Reporting by Michael Holden and Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Frances Kerry)

By Michael Holden


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.19% 0.85716 Delayed Quote.-4.22%
TESCO PLC -0.79% 257.5 Delayed Quote.11.28%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16aGroup behind Hong Kong's annual Tiananmen vigil disbands amid probe
RE
04:15aS&P pushes Ethiopia's ratings into junk territory on delayed debt restructuring
RE
04:04aMoody's upgrades Hungary's rating on strong rebound in boon for Orban
RE
04:03aChinese coal firms meet to address winter supply challenges
RE
03:31aBritain expected to ease visa rules as truck driver shortage bites
RE
03:16aQuad nations to focus on clean-energy supply chain, says Australia PM
RE
03:12aMINISTRY OF MICRO SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES OF : Coir Industry proliferates and flourishes in non-conventional regions
PU
02:22aMOP PLANS $4B INVESTMENT IN ILAM PROVINCE : Min.
PU
02:22aNational Rural Livelihoods Project - P104164
PU
02:22aRI-Regional Pastoral Livelihoods Resilience Project - P129408
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO leaves Canada after U.S. deal on fraud charges, detained Can..
2Fed's coming taper fans talk of renewed 'reflation' trade
3Oil producer Hilcorp eyes purchase of shut Louisiana refinery -sources
4IMF's Georgieva accuses former World Bank President Kim's office of man..
5Alphabet : Google CEO sought to keep Incognito mode issues out of spotl..

HOT NEWS