Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain fines JD Sports, Footasylum $6.4 million for breaching order

02/14/2022 | 03:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
JD Sports logo on exterior of store in London

(Reuters) - Britain fined the country's largest sportswear retailers JD Sports and Footasylum on Monday a combined 4.7 million pounds ($6.4 million) for breaching an order that prevented both the merged firms from integrating further.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which had last year ordered JD to unwind its purchase of Footasylum due to competition concerns, said the two companies had exchanged commercially sensitive information in breach of its order.

($1 = 0.7384 pounds)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC -3.21% 168.95 Delayed Quote.-19.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:21aU.s. crude oil futures turn negative after earlier rising by $1/…
RE
03:21aU.s. crude oil futures turn negative after earlier rising by $1/…
RE
03:20aBritain fines JD Sports, Footasylum $6.4 million for breaching order
RE
03:19aBrent crude oil futures turn negative after earlier rising by $1…
RE
03:19aHong Kong to extend suspension of face-to-face classes to March 7 -RTHK
RE
03:16aIndia cenbank committed to inflation target, says chief
RE
03:16aIndia cenbank committed to inflation target, says chief
RE
03:16aRouble recovers some ground, Russian stocks hammered by Ukraine invasion fears
RE
03:13aJapan to buy 10 mln more doses of Pfizer vaccine for booster program
RE
03:11aBoeing confident of working through any disruption to titanium supplies - exec
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia Oyj : chosen by 450connect to supply network technology for LTE45..
2Ukraine could drop NATO bid to avoid war, ambassador tells BBC
3Asia stocks skid on Ukraine fears, oil scales 7-year peak
4A new Onassis? Italy's sea captain swoops on reborn Alitalia
5Himalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says

HOT NEWS