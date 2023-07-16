STORY: The signing was part of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) commission meeting being held in New Zealand. Ministers from member countries met later on Sunday to discuss a range of topics, including how to move forward with new applications and a review of the agreement itself.

Britain's trade minister Kemi Badenoch said at the signing that her country was delighted to become the first new member and the 12th country of the CPTPP, though the British government still needs to ratify the agreement.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins lauded the inclusion of a major economy like the UK, saying it "strengthens the rules based trading system in our region and it benefits our exporters, providing greater certainty."

The CPTPP is a landmark trade pact agreed in 2018 between 11 countries including Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. China and Taiwan are among those to have applied to join the CPTPP. It evolved from the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership, after then-President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the trade pact and left it unratified.