If built, the project could produce enough electricity to power around 2 million homes.

In a separate statement, Vattenfall said it would prepare for construction to begin in 2023.

"There will be a wealth of supply chain opportunities for companies, as well high skilled green jobs, coming directly to Norfolk," Danielle Lane, Country Manager for Vattenfall said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale, and Louise Heavens)