Britain has a profound problem with rising energy bills, business chief says

02/03/2022 | 02:43am EST
FILE PHOTO: The sun rises behind an electricity pylon in Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain faces a profound economic problem over the coming years as it is unclear that wage growth will be able to keep pace with a sustained rise in energy prices, the head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said on Thursday.

Britain's energy regulator will set out a new cap for energy bills later in the day, with the government expected to outline its plans to assist households with the soaring costs of utilities. Energy bills are expected to rise by 50%.

Tony Danker, director-general of the CBI, said that the government taking action was "good news" but he would need to see the details.

"My question is really whether or not the economy is going to grow fast enough after this year for everybody to have the wage growth they need to cope with higher bills," Danker told Sky News.

"Let's see the detail. But I think this is a much more profound problem, or how Britain is going to grow its economy and grow wages... the government's in a tough spot."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
