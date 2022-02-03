Britain has a profound problem with rising energy bills, business chief says

Britain's energy regulator will set out a new cap for energy bills later in the day, with the government expected to outline its plans to assist households with the soaring costs of utilities. Energy bills are expected to rise by 50%.

Tony Danker, director-general of the CBI, said that the government taking action was "good news" but he would need to see the details.

"My question is really whether or not the economy is going to grow fast enough after this year for everybody to have the wage growth they need to cope with higher bills," Danker told Sky News.

"Let's see the detail. But I think this is a much more profound problem, or how Britain is going to grow its economy and grow wages... the government's in a tough spot."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton)