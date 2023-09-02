LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The British government is in talks with Tata Steel, the country's biggest steel producer, to provide 500 million pounds ($629 million) of funding to help secure the long-term future of a key part of its steel industry, Sky News reported on Saturday. ($1 = 0.7944 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by John Stonestreet)
Today at 05:11 am
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|127.10 INR
|+3.33%
|+8.73%
|18 786 M $
|2349.75 PTS
|+0.76%
|+2.76%
|-
