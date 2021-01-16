Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain invites G7 leaders to Cornish resort for June summit

01/16/2021 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain announced plans to hold the first in-person meeting of the G7 for nearly two years in June, inviting the leaders major developed economies to a picturesque seaside village to discuss rebuilding from the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he wants to use Britain's presidency of the G7 to forge a consensus that the global economy must recover from the pandemic in a pro-free trade and sustainable way.

"Coronavirus is doubtless the most destructive force we have seen for generations and the greatest test of the modern world order we have experienced," he said in a statement. "It is only right that we approach the challenge of building back better by uniting with a spirit of openness to create a better future."

Britain has suffered badly during the COVID-19 crisis, with the highest death toll in Europe of more than 86,000 people.

But, while a third wave of the virus causes more than 1,000 deaths per day, the country is leading the way on vaccinations having been the first in the world to authorise their use, and hopes to have much of the population protected within months.

Last year's G7 meeting, due to be hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump, was cancelled due to the pandemic, meaning the leaders of Britain, Germany, France, the United States, Italy, Japan, the European Union and Canada have not met in person since the 2019 meeting in Biarritz, France.

Johnson has also invited Australia, India and South Korea to attend.

The summit will take place in the tiny resort of Carbis Bay in Cornwall, southwest England - an area now most famous for its beaches and surfing but also home to fishing fleets and once an important mining area.

"Two hundred years ago Cornwall's tin and copper mines were at the heart of the UK's industrial revolution and this summer Cornwall will again be the nucleus of great global change and advancement," Johnson said. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -1.04% 1827.635 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
SILVER -3.10% 24.7585 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pBritain invites G7 leaders to Cornish resort for June summit
RE
05:30pBritain invites G7 leaders to Cornish resort for June summit
RE
04:45pFacebook to ban ads promoting weapon accessories, protective gear in U.S.
RE
04:23pCanada's Couche-Tard to explore partnership opportunities with Carrefour, after takeover plan fails
RE
02:41pGoldman Sachs nudges U.S. growth forecast higher on Biden stimulus plan
RE
02:01pFrance reports 21,406 new confirmed covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, from 21,271 on friday - public health authority
RE
01:45pALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Couche-Tard and Carrefour seek cooperation after takeover scrapped - BFM TV
RE
01:43pLibya talks make progress towards new temporary government, U.N. says
RE
01:26pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 390,938 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday Versus 387,255 In Previous Report On Jan 15
RE
01:21pDistrust, division and doubt cloud Palestinian election call
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMPOL LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Canada's Couche-Tard drops $20 billion Carrefour takeover plan after French govt op..
2The Five Biggest Issues for Technology Companies in 2021
3Failed French supermarket deal unlikely to dampen ambitions of Canada's Bouchard
4The Five Biggest Issues for Technology Companies -2-
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : WhatsApp to delay launch of update business features after privacy backlash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ