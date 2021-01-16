Britain invites G7 leaders to Cornish resort for June summit

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain announced plans to hold
the first in-person meeting of the G7 for nearly two years in
June, inviting the leaders major developed economies to a
picturesque seaside village to discuss rebuilding from the
COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he wants to use Britain's
presidency of the G7 to forge a consensus that the global
economy must recover from the pandemic in a pro-free trade and
sustainable way.
"Coronavirus is doubtless the most destructive force we have
seen for generations and the greatest test of the modern world
order we have experienced," he said in a statement. "It is only
right that we approach the challenge of building back better by
uniting with a spirit of openness to create a better future."
Britain has suffered badly during the COVID-19 crisis, with
the highest death toll in Europe of more than 86,000 people.
But, while a third wave of the virus causes more than 1,000
deaths per day, the country is leading the way on vaccinations
having been the first in the world to authorise their use, and
hopes to have much of the population protected within months.
Last year's G7 meeting, due to be hosted by U.S. President
Donald Trump, was cancelled due to the pandemic, meaning the
leaders of Britain, Germany, France, the United States, Italy,
Japan, the European Union and Canada have not met in person
since the 2019 meeting in Biarritz, France.
Johnson has also invited Australia, India and South Korea to
attend.
The summit will take place in the tiny resort of Carbis Bay
in Cornwall, southwest England - an area now most famous for its
beaches and surfing but also home to fishing fleets and once an
important mining area.
"Two hundred years ago Cornwall's tin and copper mines were
at the heart of the UK's industrial revolution and this summer
Cornwall will again be the nucleus of great global change and
advancement," Johnson said.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Alex Richardson)