  Homepage
  News
News
Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard - minister

01/12/2023 | 10:18am EST
FILE PHOTO: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ground forces take part in a military drill

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation but has not reached a final decision on the matter, foreign office minister Leo Docherty told parliament on Thursday.

"It would be wrong of me to speculate ... about the outcome of the government's current consideration of this issue, which is active," Docherty said during a debate on the situation in Iran during which some lawmakers had called for proscription.

"But I can say that I think the calls right across the house, and the unity with which these calls are being made on all sides will be noted by the government and this is something that we regard as extremely serious."

Proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist group would mean that it would become a criminal offence in Britain to belong to the group, attend its meetings, and carry its logo in public.

The organisation is already subject to British sanctions.

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)


© Reuters 2023
