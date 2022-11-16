Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Britain issues first spaceport licence ahead of maiden satellite launch

11/16/2022 | 03:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A modified Boeing 747 takes flight carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket, in Mojave

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain issued its first spaceport licence on Wednesday, paving the way for the country's maiden satellite launch later this year as it looks to become Europe's leading space industry player.

The licence was issued to Spaceport Cornwall.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the UK regulator, also said it was in "very advanced stages" with Virgin Orbit, Richard Branson's small satellite service provider, for additional licences needed for the launch itself.

The issue of the spaceport licence to the site in Newquay, Cornwall, puts Britain one step closer to becoming the first country in Europe from where satellites can be launched into orbit.

The first UK launch is expected before the end of the year, the UK Space Agency's deputy chief executive, Ian Annett, said in a CAA statement.

Virgin Orbit plans to use a modified Boeing 747 with a rocket attached under its wing. Once in flight, the rocket will set off, taking small satellites into orbit in what is known as a horizontal launch.

Britain has a large space industry employing 47,000 people who build more satellites than anywhere outside the United States. Adding launch capabilities will boost the economy by 3.8 billion pounds ($4.5 billion) over the next decade, the government estimates.

The CAA said Spaceport Cornwall had demonstrated it had met the appropriate safety, security and environmental requirements to become a spaceport.

"This is another major milestone to enable this country to become a leading launch nation," CAA Chief Executive Richard Moriarty said.

Virgin Orbit is now hoping to gain regulatory approval for launch and range licences in a matter of weeks, which would give it the green light for the first launch from Cornwall, in south west England.

Billionaire Branson, the founder of the Virgin Atlantic airline, said in October that Virgin Orbit would carry out its first launch from European soil within six weeks.

The CAA is also processing applications from a range of other spaceports and operators, it said, and has started an environmental consultation for SaxaVord Spaceport in the Shetland Islands, north of Scotland.

($1 = 0.8421 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Sarah Young


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING 1.04% 175.35 Delayed Quote.-13.79%
VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC. -5.26% 2.88 Delayed Quote.-64.18%
Latest news "Economy"
03:45aForeign visitors in Japan surge after tourism reopening
RE
03:44aUk pm sunak: we remain committed to a trade deal with india, but…
RE
03:43aVopak to require origin proof ahead of EU sanctions on Russian oil -sources
RE
03:42aJapan PM Kishida hopes meeting Xi will help build stable relations
RE
03:42aIndonesian regulator gives banks green light to invest in fintech
RE
03:41aEthiopia invites international companies to bid for 40% stake in…
RE
03:41aScholz calls for Poland missile strike probe
RE
03:41aUk pm sunak: i feel optimism about doing more trade with the u.s…
RE
03:41aUk pm sunak: did not discuss u.s. trade deal in particular…
RE
03:40aBritain issues first spaceport licence ahead of maiden satellite launch
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Special Report-FTX's Bankman-Fried begged for a rescue even as he revea..
2Siemens Energy won't pay dividend as Siemens Gamesa challenges weigh
3Rock Tech Lithium completes Pre-Feasibility Study for its Georgia Lake ..
4Zurich Insurance : accelerates its successful, customer-focused strateg..
5BASF SE : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS