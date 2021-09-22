Britain launches 220 mln pound support scheme for industry to go green

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain has launched a 220
million pound ($300 million)investment scheme to help some of
the most polluting industries cut fossil fuel use and reduce
emissions, it said on Wednesday.
The move comes as industrial energy users are grappling with
record high wholesale electricity and gas prices which have
forced some companies to curtail production.
Steel companies, food and drink manufacturers, paper
producers and others will be able to apply for grants of up to
30 million pounds to invest in low-carbon technology, such as
more efficient boilers and heat pumps or technology to capture
and store carbon emissions.
"With innovation and investment across the economy, we can
power the UK's green industrial revolution. But we know for the
most polluting and energy-intensive businesses, this will mean a
big shift in the way they operate," Prime minister Boris Johnson
said in a statement.
Britain, which has a target to reach net zero emissions by
2050, has reduced emissions from the power sector significantly
but is finding it harder to cut industrial emissions.
($1 = 0.7332 pounds)
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Edmund Blair)