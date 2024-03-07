Britain said it lodged the appeal application with the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal, adding it remained committed to implementing the Legacy Act.
(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sarah Young, editing by William Schomberg)
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it had lodged an appeal after a ruling against its amnesty law for ex-soldiers and militants involved in Northern Ireland's decades of violence.
