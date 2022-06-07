Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain makes crypto technology a priority for streamlining markets

06/07/2022 | 08:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on motherboard in this illustration picture

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will begin live testing of crypto blockchain technology for traditional market activities such as trading and settlement of stocks and bonds next year as part of a drive to become a global "crypto hub", the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Gwyneth Nurse, the ministry's director general for financial services, said the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT), which underpins cryptoassets, is a key priority for making financial market infrastructure more innovative and efficient for users.

Britain will launch a financial market infrastructure "sandbox" next year for testing DLT projects under control of regulators, Nurse said, a model UK regulators pioneered for nurturing fintech firms. A sandbox is a testing environment for projects involving real customers.

In financial markets, the trading of stocks, bonds and other assets traditionally involves three distinct activities of trading, clearing and settlement. Using DLT could change this and allow financial assets such as bonds or stocks to be issued in hours rather than days or weeks.

"The government may also want to test how trading and settlement might be brought together," Nurse told the annual IDX derivatives conference in London.

"A sandbox will allow to test new regulatory best practices and make permanent changes to ensure market users benefit."

The sandbox will be introduced, along with regulation for stablecoins - cryptocurrencies backed by traditional financial assets, under a new financial services bill before parliament this year.

Industry officials told Reuters last month that a digital currency will be needed to reap the full benefits of DLT in market infrastructure.

The finance ministry and Bank of England are jointly assessing a digital pound with a further public consultation later this year, Nurse said.

But a digital pound would not be available until the second half of the next decade even if a decision is taken to go ahead with a so-called central bank digital currency or CBDC - which other central banks are also looking at - Nurse said.

The European Union is finalising its own sandbox for markets and new rules for crypto markets.

"The EU is making a lot of progress," said Julia Kolbe, Head of Markets Policy, Government & Regulatory Advocacy at Deutsche Bank.

(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:56aUK calls for investigation into alleged Ukraine grain theft by Russia
RE
08:54aCanada exports edge up in April on seafood and motor vehicles
RE
08:52aBritain makes crypto technology a priority for streamlining markets
RE
08:47aTexas power use hits record for June, all-time peaks to come
RE
08:44aVatican unveils investment ethics body as corruption trial drags on
RE
08:40aChina issues 60 new video game licenses, none for Tencent or NetEase
RE
08:37aU.S. trade deficit narrows sharply in April
RE
08:14aUK police reopen roads in Westminster after dealing with suspicious package
RE
08:09aU.s. fda staff says not confident that 24 months is sufficient t…
RE
08:08aU.s. fda staff says it is unclear whether eli-cel’s efficacy is…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk threatens to tear up Twitter deal over 'material breach'
2Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, MetLife, Microsoft, National G..
3Philips announces exchange ratio for 2021 dividend
4Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Interim statement as at 31 March 2022
5Fredrik Wäppling leaves as CFO of Azelio

HOT NEWS