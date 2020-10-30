Britain may impose new national lockdown from Wednesday - Times

Oct 30 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is
considering imposing new national lockdown measures next week,
amid concerns that hospitals across the country are overwhelmed
by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, The Times newspaper reported
on Friday.
The new restrictions could be introduced on Wednesday and
remain in place until Dec. 1, the Times said.
Johnson is expected to hold a news conference on Monday to
announce the new measures, under which everything could be
closed except essential shops and "educational settings," the
newspaper said.
However, the new measures were still under discussion, and
no final decision had been made, the Times added, citing a
senior government source.
Cabinet Office officials did not immediately respond to a
request for comment from Reuters.
The United Kingdom on Friday reported 24,405 new cases of
COVID-19 and a further 274 deaths within 28 days of a positive
test, according to government data. It has now recorded more
than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day on average over the last
week.
COVID-19 infections are rising so persistently in the United
Kingdom that unless something can be done to reduce infections,
the "reasonable worst case" scenario of 80,000 dead could be
exceeded, scientists warned on Friday.
Currently, the government has a three-tier system of
restrictions for local areas in England, with Level 3 the
highest. Scotland, Wales and North Ireland run their own
policies on fighting the pandemic.
In the third tier of restrictions, household mixing is
banned, pubs and bars are ordered to remain closed, wedding
receptions are not permitted, and travel to or from the area
should be avoided.
The Times report added that the government is also
considering tougher regional measures, known as Tier 4, but
ministers are said to be in favour of a nationwide policy.
