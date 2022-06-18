Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain must keep up support for Kyiv amid 'Ukraine fatigue' - PM Boris Johnson

06/18/2022 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British PM Johnson and Ukraine's President Zelenskiy visit the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv

LONDON (Reuters) - It is important Britain continues to show it is supporting Ukraine for the long haul, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday, warning of a risk of "Ukraine fatigue" as the war drags on.

"The Russians are grinding forward inch by inch and it is vital for us to show what we know to be true which is that Ukraine can win and will win," Johnson told reporters on his arrival back in Britain from a visit to Kyiv.

Some members of his Conservative Party had criticised him for making the trip instead of attending a conference in northern England.

"When Ukraine fatigue is setting in, it is very important to show that we are with them for the long haul and we are giving them the strategic resilience that they need," Johnson said.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50aProtests intensify over India military recruitment policy
RE
05:35aUkraine can and should host next Eurovision Song Contest, UK's Johnson says
RE
05:18aBitcoin drops below $20,000 to lowest since December 2020
RE
05:16aUK's Johnson says he is confident of legality of Rwanda migrant plan
RE
05:12aGhana seeks strategic partner to upgrade VALCO aluminium smelter
RE
05:12aBritain must keep up support for Kyiv amid 'Ukraine fatigue' - PM Boris Johnson
RE
04:29aMillions stranded as floods ravage parts of Bangladesh, India, more rain forecast
RE
04:24aBitcoin drops 6.5% to below $20,000
RE
04:22aUK rail union says talks have failed to avert strike next week
RE
04:03aMillions stranded as floods ravage parts of Bangladesh, India, more rain forecast
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS