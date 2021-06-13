Britain raps EU for treating N.Ireland as separate country - Raab

CARBIS BAY, England, June 13 (Reuters) - British foreign
minister Dominic Raab criticised the European Union on Sunday
for treating Northern Ireland as if it was a separate country
rather than part of the United Kingdom, and that approach was
causing damage to the British province.
"Various EU figures here in Carbis Bay, but frankly for
months now and years, have characterised Northern Ireland as
somehow a separate country and that is wrong. It is a failure to
understand the facts," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr programme.
(Reporting by Michael Holden and Elizabeth Piper)