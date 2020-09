Britain removes 175 trade barriers to help boost exports

The Department for International Trade said in a statement on Wednesday it had removed unnecessary legal, regulatory and administrative requirements to make it easier for UK-based companies to trade.

"As we take back control of our trade policy for the first time in almost 50 years, this shows how we can open and expand access to markets around the world, as we back businesses in pursuing their global ambitions," said Ranil Jayawardena, Minister for International Trade.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)