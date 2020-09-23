Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain removes 175 trade barriers to help boost exports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 09:39am EDT

Britain said it has removed 175 barriers to trade across 61 countries to help boost its exports ahead of the end of the transition period with the EU.

The Department for International Trade said in a statement on Wednesday it had removed unnecessary legal, regulatory and administrative requirements to make it easier for UK-based companies to trade.

"As we take back control of our trade policy for the first time in almost 50 years, this shows how we can open and expand access to markets around the world, as we back businesses in pursuing their global ambitions," said Ranil Jayawardena, Minister for International Trade.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:51aWells Fargo CEO apologizes for remark about diverse talent
RE
09:51aUK confident on overcoming difficulties to get EU deal - Gove
RE
09:49aTesla expects approval for battery cells plant in Berlin
RE
09:46aTikTok to ban ads that amplify body shaming
RE
09:44aBritain hopes for progress on removing U.S. tariffs on Scotch whisky - minister
RE
09:40aUK warns of wide disruption if businesses do not prepare for end of EU transition
RE
09:39aBritain removes 175 trade barriers to help boost exports
RE
09:36aAnt Group to raise $17.5 billion via Hong Kong IPO without cornerstone investors - sources
RE
09:31aFirst tanker to load crude at Libya's Hariga port since January
RE
09:30aLockdown baking boom boosts General Mills sales
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'Battery Day' drives reality check for recent share surge
2AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
3IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Ubivelox, the Global Smart Card and Software Manufacturer, selects IDE..
4GOLD : Gold hits six-week trough as dollar grinds higher
5RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : submits request for Emergency Use Authorization for RLF-100™ ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group