Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Britain's Asda imposes purchase limits on fresh produce lines

02/21/2023 | 10:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past the UK supermarket Asda, as the store launches a new sustainability strategy, in Leeds

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket group Asda has imposed customer purchase limits on eight lines of vegetables and fruit due to "sourcing challenges" for products grown in southern Spain and north Africa, it said on Tuesday.

Asda has introduced a three pack limit for purchases of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries.

"Like other supermarkets, we are experiencing sourcing challenges on some products that are grown in southern Spain and north Africa," an Asda spokesperson said.

"We have introduced a temporary limit of three of each product on a very small number of fruit and vegetable lines, so customers can pick up the products they are looking for."

All of Britain's major supermarkets have been hit by the supply issues that stem from disrupted harvests in southern Europe and North Africa caused by unhelpful weather.

The British Retail Consortium, which represents all the big grocers, expects the supply disruption to last a few weeks.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROCCOLI CO., LTD. -0.18% 1082 Delayed Quote.1.69%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.11% 459.53 Real-time Quote.1.25%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.99% 151.32 Real-time Quote.0.31%
Latest news "Economy"
11:00aIreland cost-of-living package "more targeted" to families in need
AN
10:59aFactbox-Global emission trading systems putting a price on pollution
RE
10:58aBritain's Asda imposes purchase limits on fresh produce lines
RE
10:54aUkraine trades 'collaborator' clergy for POWs in swaps with Russia
RE
10:54aIndia market regulator proposes more power to shareholders
RE
10:52aGerman ministry: cannot confirm report on 20 billion eur TenneT takeover talks
RE
10:45aLloyds Banking's Investor Returns to Face Full-Year Spotlight
DJ
10:44aFactbox-Four-day working week: some are seeing a win-win
RE
10:39aChina's Xi preparing to visit Moscow for summit with Putin -WSJ
RE
10:38aSouth African rand slips as investors await budget speech
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC Q4 profit soars 92% as rising interest rates boost revenue
2Analyst recommendations: Asos, EasyJet, Glacier Bancorp, Mosaic, Trustm..
3China's Nio to build factory for budget EVs - sources
4Analysis-Fed's quandary: Can the economy keep motoring and inflation fa..
5Dollar hovers at six-week highs ahead of data blast

HOT NEWS