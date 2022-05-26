Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain's BBC moves channels online to cut costs

05/26/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BBC Broadcasting House in London

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's BBC will move its children's CBBC channel and culture-focused BBC 4 online and merge its global and national news channels in changes announced on Thursday that will save millions of pounds and make the broadcaster "digital first".

The publicly-funded broadcaster's staff will drop by up to 1,000 over the next few years, it said.

The BBC's income from a licence fee paid by all TV-watching British households has been frozen for the next two years, and will rise in line with inflation for the following four.

Director-General Tim Davie told staff that the corporation, which celebrates its centenary this year, must reform "to stay relevant and continue to provide great value for all".

The plan will save 500 million pounds ($629 million) a year, of which 200 million pounds will make up some of the licence fee shortfall and 300 million pounds will be invested in digital, including new programmes for its video on-demand iPlayer.

It was announced shortly after the government told the broadcaster to aim for one in four staff to come from a working-class background, enshrining a target the BBC had already set.

The BBC has been admired around the world for its high-quality news output, drama and documentaries by broadcasters such as David Attenborough.

But it has struggled to navigate the political and cultural disputes gripping Britain, with critics saying it has a London-centric, metropolitan viewpoint that fails to represent swathes of the country.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said on Thursday that a mid-term review of the BBC's 10-year charter would build on recent moves to make it more accountable to those who fund it.

The review would also look at the effectiveness of the BBC's complaints process and inspect its impact on the wider media landscape, the government said.

($1 = 0.7952 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M and Paul Sandle; Editing by William James, Kylie MacLellan and Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:14pExclusive-U.S. and Ukraine discuss danger of escalation as new arms extend Kyiv's reach
RE
03:14pStandoff with armed man leads to shelter in place order in California - media reports
RE
03:11pExclusive-U.S. and Ukraine discuss danger of escalation as new arms extend Kyiv's reach
RE
03:11pUnions call 4-hour strike for Ryanair workers in Italy
RE
03:06pPakistan hikes fuel prices to unlock IMF funding
RE
03:06pAmber Heard details death threats as testimony ends in Johnny Depp defamation case
RE
03:05pSpain's Congress passes bill qualifying all non-consensual sex as rape
RE
03:05pIsraeli soldier behind killing of Al Jazeera journalist, Palestinian attorney general says
RE
03:05pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.70% to Settle at $8.9080 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pTexas school gunman entered building without obstruction, officials say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
2CSPC Pharma Shares Fall After Weaker 1Q Profit
3Global firms warn of sluggish China demand due to lengthy COVID curbs
4U.S. labor market hot, but declining profits cast shadow over economy
5Apple Plans to Keep iPhone Production Flat This Year, Bloomberg Reports

HOT NEWS