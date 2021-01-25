Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain's Boohoo buys Debenhams brand while ASOS moves for Topshop

01/25/2021 | 04:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman poses with a smartphone showing the Boohoo app in front of the Boohoo logo on display in this illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's two biggest online fashion retailers Boohoo and ASOS have moved to buy the brands of collapsed high street giants Debenhams and Arcadia, underlining how the COVID-19 pandemic has turbocharged growth in digital sales.

Boohoo on Monday acquired the Debenhams brand and other business assets, including all its in-house brands and websites for 55 million pounds ($75.4 million).

But the deal with Debenhams' administrators, FRP Advisory, does not include any of the chain's 124 stores or safeguard jobs.

The 243-year-old Debenhams has been in administration since April and last month FRP said it was starting a liquidation process, putting 12,000 jobs at risk.

Debenhams' stores are closed because of pandemic lockdowns, but once able to reopen FRP will conduct a stock liquidation before closing the sites permanently, the administrators said.

"The acquisition of the Debenhams brand is an important development for the group as we seek to capture incremental growth opportunities arising from the accelerating shift to online retail," said Boohoo Chief Executive John Lyttle, adding that the deal will enable it to grow into new categories including beauty, sport and homewares.

Shares in Boohoo were up 4.3% at 0830 GMT.

Meanwhile, ASOS said it was in exclusive talks with the administrators of Philip Green's fallen Arcadia group over the acquisition of the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands.

Arcadia collapsed into administration in November, putting more than 13,000 jobs at risk.

"The board believes this would represent a compelling opportunity to acquire strong brands that resonate well with its customer base," ASOS said, adding that any deal would be funded from cash reserves.

However, it cautioned that there was no certainty a deal would be sealed.

Sky News on Saturday reported that ASOS could pay more than 250 million pounds for the Topshop brand.

Next pulled out of the contest on Thursday, saying it did not want to overpay.

Shares in ASOS were up 3.7%, extending year-on-year gains to 56%.

($1 = 0.7294 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Additional reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton and David Goodman)

By James Davey


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOOHOO GROUP PLC 4.69% 348.8046 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
FRP ADVISORY GROUP PLC 0.18% 112.95 Delayed Quote.1.58%
FRP HOLDINGS, INC. 2.10% 47.24 Delayed Quote.3.71%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:13aForeigners suspend disbelief, edge back into Turkish markets
RE
04:10aAustralia's securities regulator says server hit by cyber security breach
RE
04:04aBritain's Boohoo buys Debenhams brand while ASOS moves for Topshop
RE
04:00aECB to launch climate change centre, Lagarde says
RE
03:59aDollar index resumes its decline as global markets turn hopeful again
RE
03:58aShell to acquire UK's largest electric vehicle charging network
RE
03:52aBP's oil exploration team swept aside in climate revolution
RE
03:51aDollar index resumes its decline as global markets turn hopeful again
RE
03:48aIran asks Indonesia to explain seizure of tanker accused of illegal oil transfer
RE
03:48aChina says U.S. military in South China Sea not good for peace
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips fourth-quarter core profit rises as robust pandemic..
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Love of TikTok-Style Apps Powers $5 Billion IPO -- Update
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : EXCLUSIVE: Taiwan ministry says TSMC will prioritise auto chips if poss..
4GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD. : GLOBALWAFERS : lowers acceptance threshold for Siltronic bid
5BP's oil exploration team swept aside in climate revolution

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ