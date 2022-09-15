Britain's Charles speaks to Saudi king, other world leaders
09/15/2022 | 01:48pm EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles spoke to world leaders including Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who expressed condolences for the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, a spokesman for the new monarch said on Thursday.
Charles also spoke to the presidents of Germany, Greece and Italy and Rwanda, the spokesman added.
(Reporting by Michael Holden and Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton)