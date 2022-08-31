Britain's Co-Op sells petrol forecourt business to rival Asda
08/31/2022 | 02:15am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Co-Operative Group said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its petrol forecourt estate, comprising 129 sites, to supermarket rival Asda for 600 million pounds ($700 million).
The mutually owned Co-Op said it would use the proceeds of the sale to invest in its core convenience stores business and reduce its net debt.
($1 = 0.8561 pounds)
