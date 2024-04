April 04, 2024 at 02:17 am EDT

(Reuters) - Co-op, which runs Britain's seventh-biggest supermarket chain, reported a steep drop in pretax annual profit on Thursday, amid stiff competition from discounters and record levels of shoplifting that pushed up costs.

The company, which also has funerals, insurance and legal businesses, posted a profit before tax of 28 million pounds ($35.43 million), compared with 268 million pounds in the preceding year.

($1 = 0.7903 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)