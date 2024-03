Britain's Currys raises profit outlook

March 18, 2024

LONDON (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys, which has resisted bid interest from two suitors, on Monday edged up its profit outlook after stronger than expected recent sales.

The group said full year 2023/24 adjusted profit before tax was now expected to be "at least" 115 million pounds ($146.4 million) versus previously guidance of 105 to 115 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7853 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)