Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain's EG Group to buy Asda's petrol stations for 750 million pounds

02/03/2021 | 05:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Grays

LONDON (Reuters) - The Issa brothers and TDR Capital will offload Asda's petrol stations to their own EG Group for 750 million pounds ($1.02 billion) when their purchase of the British supermarket group from Walmart is completed, they said on Wednesday.

In October, Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity firm TDR Capital, agreed to buy a majority stake in Asda from Walmart in a deal which gave the group an enterprise value of 6.8 billion pounds ($9.30 billion).

Separately, the brothers and TDR own EG Group, a global convenience and petrol forecourts retailer which trades from more than 6,000 sites across 10 countries.

There has been speculation EG Group could pursue a stock market listing.

The brothers and TDR said the Asda acquisition was on track to complete later this month. However, it remains subject to clearance from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which is expected in the second quarter of 2021.

They said the petrol forecourts deal, under which the stations will continue to be branded Asda, will be considered by the CMA as part of its review of the Asda purchase.

The Issa brothers and TDR said they also plan to sell some of Asda's distribution assets to institutional real estate investors. Asda would continue to operate the assets.

As part of the financing of the Asda deal, the brothers and TDR plan to raise 840 million pounds of loan facilities, 2.25 billion pounds of senior secured notes and 500 million pounds of senior notes.

They have committed to invest 1 billion pounds in Asda over the next three years.

Asda, Britain's No. 3 grocer after market leader Tesco and Sainsbury's, said its sales rose 6.9% over the eight weeks to Dec. 24.

All of Britain's supermarket groups enjoyed strong Christmas trading, with coronavirus restrictions closing the hospitality sector and forcing many people to work from home.

(Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By James Davey


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC -0.87% 34.2 Delayed Quote.1.47%
TESCO PLC 0.61% 246.6 Delayed Quote.5.79%
WALMART INC. 1.08% 140.77 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:02aGet a move on in scrapping Libor, UK asset managers tell issuers
RE
06:02aEURASIAN RESOURCES SARL : ERG among first 25 businesses to support “Terra Carta” under leadership of HRH The Prince of Wales and the Sustainable Markets Initiative
PU
06:00aBritain will publish aviation recovery plan later this year
RE
06:00aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Causes of Death, 2018
PU
05:57aAsda says sales up 6.9% in Christmas period
RE
05:57aBritain's EG Group to buy Asda's petrol stations for 750 million pounds
RE
05:57aBulk of loans in S.Africa's COVID crisis scheme to stay untapped, say banks
RE
05:55aAnt Group reaches deal with China regulators on restructuring, Bloomberg News reports
RE
05:53aGRAPHIC : Game on after GameStop - Stocks soar again despite amber warnings
RE
05:52aReddit trading frenzy fades as Yellen summons agencies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1REFILE-WRAPUP 3-Reddit trading frenzy fades as Yellen summons agencies
2Bezos to give Amazon reins to cloud boss Jassy as sales rocket past $100 billion
3BP PLC : BP : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
4Elon Musk's banter with Robinhood CEO triggers stampede for Clubhouse app
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : Alibaba beats revenue forecast, shares slide amid regulatory challenges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ