Britain's GSK to buy Affinivax for up to $3.3 billion in vaccines push

GSK, the world's largest vaccine maker by sales, has been under pressure to shore up its pipeline. Last month, it indicated an appetite for further deals after spending $1.9 billion to buy Sierra Oncology to bolster its cancer business.

U.S.-based Affinivax is developing next-generation vaccines, the company said, the most advanced of which are for pneumococcal diseases, including pneumonia, meningitis and sinusitis.

GSK will pay Affinivax $2.1 billion upfront and up to $1.2 billion in potential development milestones.

The London-listed company on Tuesday also reiterated its outlook for 2022 and its medium-term targets.

