Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain's HSBC firms up climate pledge after activist pressure

03/16/2022 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The HSBC bank logo is seen at their offices in the Canary Wharf financial district in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's HSBC toughened its climate commitments and pledged greater openness about its progress on Wednesday after pressure from activists who said they would now withdraw a resolution slated for its next shareholder meeting.

HSBC said it would cut financing to the fossil fuel industry in line with the goal of capping global warming at 1.5° Celsius above the pre-industrial average, and from next year it would publish details of how it is implementing its goals.

HSBC, which has come under intense investor pressure, also said it will publish wider sector-specific data on how its clients are cutting carbon emissions, as Europe's second biggest lender by assets steps up efforts.

A group of investors coordinated by responsible investment NGO ShareAction said that as a result they were withdrawing a resolution calling on HSBC to close loopholes in its policy.

"Today's commitments are an important step for HSBC that showcase the impact of shareholder engagement," said ShareAction Chief Executive Catherine Howarth, citing the fossil fuel financing and pledge to update the bank's fossil fuel policies.

Scientists warn of irreparable damage if the world fails to hit its climate target and HSBC responded this year by saying it would assess all its policies to reflect best practice, including on oil and gas, the Arctic and the Amazon.

"As Europe's largest provider of financing to top oil and gas expanders, HSBC must act decisively," Howarth said.

HSBC said in February that it aimed to cut emissions associated with loans made to its oil and gas clients by 34% this decade, and would also set targets for its capital markets financing.

As part of the Climate Transition Plan to be published in 2023, HSBC would more closely link the targets to executive pay, the bank's sustainability chief Celine Herweijer told Reuters.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Lawrence White; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Lawrence White and Simon Jessop


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 2.64% 492.3 Delayed Quote.6.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.83% 98.18 Delayed Quote.26.70%
WTI 0.01% 95.44 Delayed Quote.34.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:06aWTO chief welcomes COVID shot patent plan, drugmakers balk
RE
10:05aToronto index tracks gains in global stocks; Fed meet in focus
RE
10:04aToronto index tracks gains in global stocks; Fed meet in focus
RE
10:03aPutin tells government to increase financing on infrastructure…
RE
10:03aCanadian dollar notches 9-day high as inflation accelerates
RE
10:03aPutin says we have enough revenues, resources…
RE
10:02aPutin says cenbank doesn't need to print money…
RE
10:02aPutin says we have no problems with financing from state budget…
RE
10:02aPutin says exporters should increase supplies on domestic market…
RE
10:02aTesla halts work at Shanghai factory amid COVID curbs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1History shows stocks can weather rate hike cycle
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3Wall Street surges on Ukraine peace talks, Fed on tap
4Ukraine peace talks, China stimulus, U.S. rate rise prospects lift stoc..
5Reeling from China's crackdown, Alibaba and Tencent readying big job cu..

HOT NEWS