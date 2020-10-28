Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain's Heathrow Airport loses European crown during pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 12:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An aircraft comes in to land at Heathrow Airport in west London

LONDON (Reuters) - London's Heathrow is no longer Europe's busiest airport, ceding its long-held crown to Paris during the pandemic and blaming government inaction for its passenger numbers plunging even more than rivals.

Heathrow said Paris Charles de Gaulle had overtaken it as Europe's busiest airport, dealing a blow to Britain's global trade ambitions as the country's current relationship with the European Union is due to end in two-months time.

The airport criticised the UK government for being slow to introduce an airport testing regime to replace 14-day quarantine rules, and said the delays were causing additional harm to the economy.

Heathrow also cut its outlook for next year's passenger numbers saying it now expected 37 million passengers, 41% lower than a June forecast, as tightening coronavirus restrictions crush hopes for a recovery in travel demand.

CEO John Holland-Kaye said Heathrow's slide down the rankings -- Amsterdam and Frankfurt could also overtake it based on passenger numbers -- should spur the government into action.

"I hope the government will realise that if we sit on our hands then Britain will lose many of the things we take for granted like having the best connected airports in the world," he said in a telephone interview.

Passenger numbers at Heathrow have plunged, down 84% in the three months ended September, pushing it to a 1.5 billion pound loss over the first nine months of the year.

Britain has said it will announce shorter quarantines based on COVID-19 testing to revitalise travel by the beginning of December, but Holland-Kaye said he was also hopeful that there would also soon be progress with a plan to allow quarantine-free UK-U.S. travel.

"There's at least a 50-50 chance," Holland-Kaye said when asked about the chances of this starting by late November.

The plan would allow pre-departure and arrival testing on some London to U.S. routes. The United States is a key market for Heathrow, accounting for 20% of its usual traffic, with London to New York accounting for 5%.

The airport is owned by Spain's Ferrovial, the Qatar Investment Authority and China Investment Corp, among others.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alistair Smout/Kate Holton/Jane Merriman)

By Sarah Young


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:58pS&P 500, Dow sink to late-Sept lows on virus woes
RE
12:50pGold slides on dollar rally as U.S. stimulus remains elusive
RE
12:00pBoeing deepens job cuts as profit slumps on 737 MAX, COVID crises
RE
11:36aWorld Bank sanctions Chinese engineering firms in Zambian power project
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:10aGhana government in talks to takeover AirtelTigo shares
RE
10:52aGE's shares soar as earnings recover from pandemic lows
RE
10:52aZambia wins deferral on China Development Bank loan repayments
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks stumble, dollar dips on COVID-19, U.S. election anxiety
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft cloud business gathers steam as pandemic boosts growth
3GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks sink as coronavirus cases soar, lockdowns loom; dollar up
4EXCLUSIVE: Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries
5DELIVERY HERO SE : European stocks hit late-May lows as lockdown fears rattle investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group