Britain's Heathrow Airport turns down airline requests for extra flights from India

April 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Heathrow Airport has refused
to allow extra flights from India before the country is added on
Friday to Britain's "red-list" of locations from which most
travel is banned due to a high number of COVID-19 cases, the
airport said on Wednesday.
The move by Britain comes after it detected more than 100
cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India, Health
Minister Matt Hancock said on Monday.
"We've made the difficult but vital decision to add India to
the Red List. This means anyone who is not a UK or Irish
resident or a British citizen cannot enter the UK if they've
been in India in the previous 10 days," Hancock had told
parliament.
Heathrow Airport's refusal to allow extra flights from India
was reported earlier by the BBC, with the airport adding that it
turned down the requests from airlines because of concerns about
queues at passport control.
The airport also told Reuters it did not want to exacerbate
existing pressures at the border by allowing more passengers to
fly in.
India now faces a coronavirus "storm" overwhelming its
health system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a national
address on Tuesday, with the world's second-most populous nation
reporting 295,041 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday - the
biggest daily rise reported in any country - stretching its
hospitals to breaking point.
India's 2,023 deaths in one day were also its highest in the
pandemic.
At least 24 COVID-19 patients in western India died on
Wednesday when the oxygen supply to their ventilators ran out,
amid a nationwide shortage of the gas and a surge in infections.
Health experts said India had let its guard down when the
virus seemed to be under control during the winter, allowing big
gatherings such as weddings and festivals.
Modi is himself facing criticism for addressing packed
political rallies for local elections and allowing a religious
festival to go ahead where millions gathered.
