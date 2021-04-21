Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain's Heathrow Airport turns down airline requests for extra flights from India

04/21/2021 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Heathrow Airport has refused to allow extra flights from India before the country is added on Friday to Britain's "red-list" of locations from which most travel is banned due to a high number of COVID-19 cases, the airport said on Wednesday.

The move by Britain comes after it detected more than 100 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India, Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Monday.

"We've made the difficult but vital decision to add India to the Red List. This means anyone who is not a UK or Irish resident or a British citizen cannot enter the UK if they've been in India in the previous 10 days," Hancock had told parliament.

Heathrow Airport's refusal to allow extra flights from India was reported earlier by the BBC, with the airport adding that it turned down the requests from airlines because of concerns about queues at passport control.

The airport also told Reuters it did not want to exacerbate existing pressures at the border by allowing more passengers to fly in.

India now faces a coronavirus "storm" overwhelming its health system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a national address on Tuesday, with the world's second-most populous nation reporting 295,041 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday - the biggest daily rise reported in any country - stretching its hospitals to breaking point.

India's 2,023 deaths in one day were also its highest in the pandemic.

At least 24 COVID-19 patients in western India died on Wednesday when the oxygen supply to their ventilators ran out, amid a nationwide shortage of the gas and a surge in infections.

Health experts said India had let its guard down when the virus seemed to be under control during the winter, allowing big gatherings such as weddings and festivals.

Modi is himself facing criticism for addressing packed political rallies for local elections and allowing a religious festival to go ahead where millions gathered.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:53pKinder Morgan raises outlook, dividend as profit surges on winter storm demand
RE
04:52pCanada judge rules to delay Huawei CFO's extradition hearings
RE
04:50pFinancials Up With Treasury Yields, Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:50pOil slips on COVID-19, data woes; stocks rebound
RE
04:48pC$ posts biggest gain in 10 months as Bank of Canada cuts stimulus
RE
04:47pConsumer Cos Up Amid Renewed Travel-Outlook Optimism -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:46pC$ rallies the most in 10 months on 'hawkish' Bank of Canada
RE
04:46pAirbus shakes up aero parts manufacturing
RE
04:41pUtilities Down As Treasury Yields Rebound -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:37pDeal will bring sony's marvel and other movies to disney+, hulu and linear networks - company statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : WATCH THIS SPACE: Volatility is bitcoin's main attraction - Raoul Pal
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Deutsche Boerse to de-list Coinbase from Xetra, Frankfurt trade
4Wall Street rebounds after two-day decline; Netflix slides
5EURO STOXX 50 : European shares rebound on strong earnings, M&A speculation boosts Hugo Boss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ