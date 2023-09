STORY: The royal couple was welcomed by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne upon landing at Orly airport near Paris.

The king and queen will start their visit with a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, with the aerobatics display teams of both nations' air forces conducting a flypast.

Amid the highlights of the trip will be a state dinner on Wednesday at the Versailles palace, where blue lobster and a selection of French and English cheeses will be on the menu.