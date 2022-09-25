Britain's Labour pitches itself against tax cuts for the wealthy

*
Labour pledges to reverse abolition of top income tax rate
Kwarteng defends measures as pro-growth despite market
fright
Starmer: Labour believes it will win the next election
LIVERPOOL, England Sept 25 (Reuters) - Keir Starmer,
leader of Britain's Labour Party, on Sunday pledged to reverse
the abolition of the top rate of income tax, saying tax cuts for
the wealthy wouldn't create economic growth as he made a pitch
for power at his party's annual conference.
Starmer, who has led Britain's main opposition party for the
past two years, said he would reintroduce the top rate of income
tax to 45% after the government abolished the rate in a
mini-budget.
Labour suffered a crushing defeat in the last general
election in 2019 and Starmer is under pressure to assert himself
as the prime minister-in-waiting with clear policies to
challenge the ruling Conservatives.
The selection of Liz Truss as new Conservative leader on a
tax-cutting agenda earlier this month has immediately widened
the ideological gulf between Britain's main parties.
"I see a very big political divide," Starmer told the BBC.
"I do not believe in this theory that it's only those at the
very top, the very wealthy, that create and drive our economy.
It's the working people across the country."
Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng last week unleashed historic
tax cuts, ditched the cap on bankers' bonuses and announced huge
increases in borrowing in a fiscal statement which sent markets
into a tailspin.
Starmer said a move by Kwarteng to cut the top rate of tax
was "hugely divisive" and unfair because it handed someone
earning 1 million pounds ($1.09 million) a 55,000 pound tax cut
and would not trickle down to the rest.
"I would reverse the decision they made," Labour leader
Starmer said. "It is hugely risky, it is hugely divisive, and I
would reverse it."
However, Starmer said a Labour government would not reverse
the government's decision to cut the basic rate of income tax to
19% from 20%, saying that tax cut would benefit working people.
MORE TAX CUTS
Kwarteng said that he was focused on boosting longer-term
growth, not on short-term market moves, when challenged over the
sharp fall in sterling and bond prices. He said there will be
more tax cuts in the future.
"You don't deal with people's rising cost of living by
taking more of their money in tax," Kwarteng told the BBC.
With the next election expected in 2024, Starmer is bidding
to move his party towards the centre and preparing for a more
ideologically-focused debate with Truss after his clashes with
her predecessor Boris Johnson often focused on character.
Starmer has been criticised by some in his party for not
spelling out clear policies to challenge the Conservatives, who
have been dealing with crises ranging from sleaze to the highest
inflation in four decades.
Labour is about 10 percentage points ahead of the ruling
Conservatives in the opinion polls but with the next election
due in two years, some lawmakers said the party should be
further ahead.
Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, earlier said
Labour should oppose all the tax moves outlined by the new
government.
Starmer led Labour party members in tributes to the
Queen and a rendition of the national anthem - the first time
the song had been sung at the party's conference in recent
memory.
Despite concern that the singing would be likely to
attract protests, the speech and anthem passed without any
dissent.
Starmer said Labour was heading in the right direction, and
that the hope that the party would win the next election had
turned into a belief.
"I'm very pleased with the progress that we're making," he
said. "To now be in a position where there's a belief that
Labour will win the next general election is real progress for
our party."
