Britain's M&S in Clinique tie-up

02/22/2022 | 05:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed outside a Marks & Spencer store in London

LONDON (Reuters) -British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Tuesday it has agreed a new online and in-store partnership with Estee Lauder owned skincare and make-up brand Clinique.

Since 2020, M&S has been selling third-party brands to broaden the appeal of its business.

It said that from this summer about 500 Clinique products for women and men will be available on M&S.com for free next day delivery or click & collect to more than 700 locations.

Also, 34 M&S stores in the United Kingdom will have a Clinique counter with experts on hand and a further 40 stores will sell Clinique products.

"Our broad customer base and reach makes us an attractive platform partner and in turn introducing beauty brands helps us become more relevant, more often for our 22 million customers," said Richard Price, M&S' managing director clothing & home.

Last August, M&S added more guest clothing and footwear brands to its website, including FatFace and Jones Bootmaker, after an initial wave of brands increased traffic and attracted new customers.

Shares in M&S are up 29% over the last year on hopes one of Britain's most elusive retail recoveries could finally materialise.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
