Britain's Morrisons agrees to CD&R's $9.54 billion takeover offer

Morrisons said CD&R's offer is worth 285 pence a share, trumping a 272 pence a share offer, worth 6.7 billion pounds, from a consortium led by Softbank owned Fortress Investment Group.

The battle for Britain's fourth-largest grocer after Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda, is the most high-profile looming takeover amid a raft of bids and counter bids, reflecting private equity's appetite for UK Plc.

CD&R's agreed bid represents a 60% premium to Morrisons' share price before takeover interest emerged in mid June.

Morrisons' share price closed Thursday at 279.2 pence, indicating investors expected a higher bid.

CD&R, which has former Tesco boss Terry Leahy as a senior adviser, had a 230 pence a share proposal worth 5.52 billion pounds rejected by Morrisons on June 17.

Morrisons subsequently recommended a bid from Fortress worth 6.3 billion pounds, which was then raised to 6.7 billion pounds after major shareholders, including Silchester, M&G and Hambro, indicated they wanted more.

CD&R's track record of UK investments includes foodservice group Brakes Brothers and discount retailer B&M. Current investments include petrol forecourt retailer Motor Fuel Group (MFG) and industrial groups Wolseley and SIG.

($1 = 0.7335 pounds)

