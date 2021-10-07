Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain's NatWest pleads guilty to money laundering failings

10/07/2021 | 06:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People maintain social distance while they queue outside a Natwest bank in Wimbledon

LONDON (Reuters) -NatWest pleaded guilty on Thursday to failing to prevent the laundering of nearly 400 million pounds ($544 million), the first bank in Britain to admit to such an offence.

NatWest, which is 55% taxpayer owned after a 45 billion pound plus state bailout during the financial crisis, indicated guilty pleas in a London court to three offences of not adequately monitoring customer accounts between 2012 and 2016.

"The facts of the case are complex, the likely sentence is a very large fine," a lawyer for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which prosecuted the case against NatWest, told Westminster Magistrates' Court.

NatWest said in a statement it will take a provision in its third quarter results next month in anticipation of the fine.

The FCA alleged NatWest failed to monitor suspect activity by a client that deposited about 365 million pounds in its accounts over five years, of which 264 million was in cash.

But it said it would not take action against any current or former employees and the bank said it was not anticipating any other authority investigating this conduct.

The criminal action, first announced by the FCA in March, is the first against a bank under a 2007 money laundering law.

"We deeply regret that NatWest failed to adequately monitor and therefore prevent money laundering by one of our customers," NatWest CEO Alison Rose said in a statement.

A sentencing hearing will take place at a higher Crown Court, possibly around Dec. 7, Westminster Magistrates' Court was told.

The FCA action is a blow to Rose's drive to rehabilitate the bank's image, including rebranding the group from the scandal-tainted Royal Bank of Scotland banner last year.

($1 = 0.7356 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers and Kirstin Ridley, Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Alexander Smith)

By Kirstin Ridley and Iain Withers


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:44aIndia's Piramal Enterprises to demerge and list pharma business
RE
06:39aInsurer Santam loses appeal in coronavirus case with hotelier
RE
06:38aBritish industry urges govt action on energy prices, supply
RE
06:33aBritain's NatWest pleads guilty to money laundering failings
RE
06:29aApple has appealed to dutch court to block publication of regulatory decision - sources
RE
06:29aDutch authority has ordered apple to change app store practices - sources
RE
06:29aDutch antitrust authority finds apple in-app payment system anti-competitive - sources
RE
06:28aFrench antitrust chief de Silva to leave watchdog on Oct. 13
RE
06:28aSouth Africa should not rush move away from coal, minister says
RE
06:26aAnalysis-Will Washington truce stick? Wall St assesses U.S. debt ceiling risk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Will Washington truce stick? Wall St assesses U.S. debt ceilin..
2Russia's Gazprom feels the heat over Europe's red-hot gas prices
3Evergrande backer Chinese Estates' stock soars on take-private offer
4Expansion to 5 gigawatts of annual production capacity: thyssenkrupp re..
5Shares climb again as energy price dip eases stagflation fears

HOT NEWS