Britain's National Grid says fire at IFA1 interconnector site

09/15/2021 | 04:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Migrating starlings fly at dusk past electricity pylons silhouetted by the sunset of a clear autumn evening in the Kent countryside, in Graveney, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's National Grid said on Wednesday there has been a fire at its IFA1 interconnector site in Sellindge in Kent and it has been evacuated.

Interconnexion France-Angleterre (IFA) is a joint venture between the French Transmission Operator RTE and National Grid, operating the subsea electricity link between Great Britain and France.

"There has been a fire at our IFA interconnector site in Sellindge and emergency services are in attendance," a National Grid spokesperson said.

"The site has been evacuated and the safety of our staff, emergency teams and local residents is our highest priority. We will provide a further update in due course," the spokesperson added.

The IFA2 interconnector - the second link to France which National Grid developed with RTE and commissioned in 2020 - is operating and not affected.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
