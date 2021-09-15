Britain's National Grid says fire at IFA1 interconnector site

Interconnexion France-Angleterre (IFA) is a joint venture between the French Transmission Operator RTE and National Grid, operating the subsea electricity link between Great Britain and France.

"There has been a fire at our IFA interconnector site in Sellindge and emergency services are in attendance," a National Grid spokesperson said.

"The site has been evacuated and the safety of our staff, emergency teams and local residents is our highest priority. We will provide a further update in due course," the spokesperson added.

The IFA2 interconnector - the second link to France which National Grid developed with RTE and commissioned in 2020 - is operating and not affected.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney, Editing by Louise Heavens)