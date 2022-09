Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online, said on Thursday it now expected full price sales in its second half to fall 1.5% and a full year pretax profit of 840 million pounds ($905 million), up 2.1% versus 2021-22.

It previously forecast second-half full price sales growth of 1% and a full year pretax profit of 860 million pounds.

($1 = 0.9282 pounds)

