Britain's Prince Charles now with Queen Elizabeth, says BBC
09/08/2022 | 08:09am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, is now with Queen Elizabeth after she was placed under medical supervision, the BBC reported on Thursday.
(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)
© Reuters 2022
