Britain's Prince Charles now with Queen Elizabeth, says BBC

09/08/2022 | 08:09am EDT
Britain's Prince Charles leaves Crathie Kirk after attending a Sunday Church service in Crathie, Scotland

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, is now with Queen Elizabeth after she was placed under medical supervision, the BBC reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)


HOT NEWS