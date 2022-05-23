Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends Chelsea Flower Show

05/23/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Chelsea Flower Show in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth attended the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, the latest of several appearances that have helped to ease public concerns about her health ahead of a national celebration of her seven decades on the throne.

The 96-year-old monarch was driven around the Royal Horticultural Society's annual festival of garden design in West London in a buggy, saving her from having to walk around the show's attractions.

Early next month Britain will honour the queen's Platinum Jubilee with four days of pageantry and celebration. Buckingham Palace has previously said she intends to attend a number of different events.

Last week she made a surprise appearance at the opening ceremony for a new rail line in London and the week before attended a horse show in the grounds of her Windsor Castle.

Earlier in May she missed her annual address to parliament, with the palace citing episodic mobility issues. Until recently, she had not been seen often in public following a night in hospital last October for an unspecified illness.

(Reporting by William James and Alistair Smout in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:20pWall Street rebounds with assist from banks, big tech
RE
02:18pAirbnb to close domestic business in China - CNBC
RE
02:16pJpmorgan exec daniel pinto says expects market volatility to rem…
RE
02:15pBrent crude futures rise by $1 to $113.55…
RE
02:10pAramco CEO warns of global oil crunch due to lack of investment
RE
02:09pClimate change boosted odds of recent deadly heat in India, Pakistan, scientists say
RE
02:08pIndonesia has no plan to reduce palm oil in biodiesel mix - minister
RE
02:06pJPMorgan raises 2022 interest income outlook, shares rally 7%
RE
02:05pBOSTIC : Baseline is to pause rate hikes in September to assess impact
RE
02:04pProxy advisor urges Exxon shareholders to vote to oust CEO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Economic outlook has 'darkened', business and government leaders warn i..
2Tencent chief causes stir with repost of article on China's economy
3Siemens Gamesa turnaround will take years, main owner says after $4.3 b..
4Financials, commodity stocks boost UK's FTSE 100
5Chipmaker Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware -sources

HOT NEWS