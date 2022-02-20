Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain's Queen Elizabeth catches COVID - Palace

02/20/2022 | 06:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's Queen Elizabeth hosts an audience in Windsor

LONDON (Reuters) -Queen Elizabeth, 95, has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light duties this week, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

"The queen has today tested positive for COVID," the Palace said. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines," the Palace said.

Charles, 73, the heir to the throne, earlier this month pulled out of an event after contracting coronavirus for a second time. A palace source said he had met the queen just days before.

The health of the queen, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, has been in the spotlight since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and then was advised by her doctors to rest.

Elizabeth on Wednesday quipped to members of the royal household that she could not move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since Charles tested positive.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:03aUkraine says it's time to implement some sanctions against Russia
RE
06:56aBritain's Queen Elizabeth catches COVID - Palace
RE
06:56aBritain's Queen Elizabeth catches COVID - Palace
RE
06:55aKremlin says Western naming of Ukraine invasion dates is provocative - IFX
RE
06:35aNepal police fire tear gas, water cannon to disperse protest over US 'gift'
RE
06:28aU.S. takes steps to counter Ukraine crisis energy costs, Harris says
RE
06:23aFirefighters struggle to douse fire on luxury cars vessel off Azores islands
RE
06:02aRussia and Belarus extend military drills north of Ukraine
RE
05:53aRussia and Belarus extend military drills north of Ukraine
RE
05:50aUkraine temporarily closes checkpoint in Donbass due to shelling
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Passenger found alive on Greece-Italy ferry after blaze, 11 still missi..
2Putin oversees nuclear drills, U.S. says Russian forces 'poised to stri..
3Russian diplomat says: U.S. and British spies can't be trusted on Ukrai..
4Canadian police arrest dozens to sweep protesters from parliament area
5Putin oversees nuclear drills, U.S. says Russian forces 'poised to stri..

HOT NEWS