Britain's Queen Elizabeth catches COVID: Palace

The health of the 95-year-old queen, who has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, has been under the spotlight since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and was advised by her doctors to rest.

In a statement Buckingham Palace said:

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week...She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines."

73-year-old Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, earlier this month withdrew from an event after contracting COVID for a second time.

A Palace source said he had met the queen days before.

On Wednesday Elizabeth quipped to members of the royal household that she couldn't move much, as she carried out her first in-person engagement since Charles tested positive.

Elizabeth, the world's oldest monarch, celebrated the 70th anniversary of her accession to the British throne in early February.