Britain's Revolution Beauty appoints Bob Holt as CEO

11/28/2022 | 02:50am EST
(Reuters) - British makeup group Revolution Beauty named Bob Holt as its new chief executive on Monday, less than three weeks after Adam Minto stepped down amid an independent accounting probe.

Trading in Revolution Beauty's shares was suspended on Sept. 1 after the company missed releasing final results for the year ended Feb. 28 due to accounting issues that prompted the group's auditor to order a probe in August.

Holt, who has been the company's interim chief operating officer since Oct. 14, previously held top positions in housing energy services group SureServe Group and housing and social care provider Mears Group.

The investigation into the accounting issues was ongoing and no conclusion had been drawn, Revolution Beauty said.

Minto stepped down on Nov. 9.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEARS GROUP PLC 0.52% 194 Delayed Quote.2.39%
SURESERVE GROUP PLC 0.00% 69.5 Delayed Quote.-26.84%
HOT NEWS