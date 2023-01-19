Advanced search
Britain's Sainsbury's to lose 237 LloydsPharmacy counters

01/19/2023 | 10:12am EST
Branding is seen on a shopping trolley at a branch of the Sainsbury's supermarket in London

LONDON (Reuters) - LloydsPharmacy will close 237 counters in British supermarket group Sainsbury's stores over the course of this year, it said on Thursday.

The pharmacy and healthcare provider, which operates its own network of pharmacies in Britain and is owned by private equity firm Aurelius Group, said the move follows a strategic review of its operations "in response to changing market conditions".

"This decision has not been an easy one," Chief Executive Kevin Birch said.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury's said the group would work with LloydsPharmacy to ensure customers are clear on how they can access an alternative pharmacy provision to meet their needs.

LloydsPharmacy did not comment on the impact on jobs, beyond stating it was working with all staff potentially affected by the changes.

Sainsbury's closed all in-store meat, fish and deli counters in its supermarkets in 2020, while last year it closed 200 in-store cafes and hot food counters in 34 stores.

Separately on Thursday, Sainsbury's said its Argos general merchandise business will exit the Irish market, closing its 34 stores there, with the loss of 580 jobs.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA 4.14% 13.82 Delayed Quote.-27.57%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 -0.18% 179.325 End-of-day quote.-2.20%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
