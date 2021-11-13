Log in
News: Latest News
Britain's Sharma urges nations to back draft COP26 deal

11/13/2021 | 10:19am EST
GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain's COP26 president Alok Sharma urged other nations on Saturday to ask themselves not what more they could seek in United Nations climate talks but what is enough and back a series of texts as the summit's agreement.

"Please don't ask yourself what more you can seek but ask instead what is enough. Is this package balanced? Does it provide enough for all of us?" he told the summit after the so-called stocktaking plenary was delayed by last-minute wrangling over what one official described as "several issues".

"Most importantly please ask yourselves whether ultimately these texts deliver for all our people and our planet."

He added that after the informal plenary, the meeting would reconvene later on Saturday. (Reporting by William James and Jake Spring, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


