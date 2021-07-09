Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain's Southern Water receives record fine over sewage pollution

07/09/2021 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Southern Water was handed a record fine of 90 million pounds on Friday after pleading guilty to illegal discharges of sewage which polluted rivers and coastal waters in southern England, the government said.

The Environment Agency said the case, the largest in its history, saw pollution offences from 16 waste water treatment works and one storm overflow and that Southern Water pleaded guilty on 51 counts.

"With nature in crisis, no one should profit from undermining environmental laws," Emma Howard Boyd, chair of the Environment Agency, said in a statement.

"This sentence shows fines for environmental offences are starting to reach the same level as the highest fines for crimes in financial services and that is good."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:40aFed says shortages of materials, hiring problems holding back recovery
RE
11:40aCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE  : H.R. 2123, Diversity and Inclusion Data Accountability and Transparency Act of 2021
PU
11:38aGold set for weekly gain as economic recovery doubts creep in
RE
11:36aEXPLAINER : What is open banking?
RE
11:32aBritain's Southern Water receives record fine over sewage pollution
RE
11:24aProsus shareholders approve Naspers share purchase
RE
11:08aDollar eases as risk appetite makes cautious return
RE
11:02aEXCLUSIVE : IMF pushing G20 for clear path to donate reserves to poor countries - Okamoto
RE
10:56aPremiums dip, demand lacklustre across major hubs
RE
10:46aChina to remove 25 Didi apps from store as crackdown intensifies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 : FTSE Russell to remove more China stocks from indexes over U.S. ban
2Can Reddit's silver "apes" beat the market?
3HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xin..
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Baidu, Canopy Growth, General Motors, Laredo Petroleum, Rolls-Royce...
5ARC MINERALS LIMITED : Arc Minerals Shares Fall on Lapse of Exclusivity Agreement With Anglo American

HOT NEWS