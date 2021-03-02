Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain's Travis Perkins restarts Wickes demerger process

03/02/2021 | 02:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Signage is pictured at a building of Travis Perkins, a timber and building merchants yard in St Albans

LONDON (Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest seller of building materials, has restarted the process of demerging its Wickes home improvement business, it said on Tuesday.

The group put the process on hold at the start of the pandemic last March.

"The Wickes digitally led model has proved highly effective during the pandemic and the business is in great shape to embark on its journey as a standalone entity," said CEO Nick Roberts.

Travis Perkins trades from more than 20 businesses including the builders merchants Wickes and Toolstation.

It said 2020 adjusted operating profit fell 48.6% to 227 million pounds ($315 million), reflecting lower volumes during the crisis.

Revenue fell 11.5% to 6.16 billion pounds, with like-for-like sales down 7.1%.

However, the group said Wickes took market share in the do-it-yourself (DIY) market with like-for-like revenue growth of 19.3%.

"Whilst uncertainty remains, we have seen a good recovery through the second half which gives us confidence that the fundamental drivers in our markets are robust," Roberts said.

Shares in Travis Perkins, up 10% this year, closed on Monday at 1,438 pence, valuing the business at 3.7 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7207 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49aUK house price growth picks up unexpectedly in February - Nationwide
RE
02:48aBritain's Travis Perkins restarts Wickes demerger process
RE
02:48aJapan lower house approves record budget, more COVID measures under discussion
RE
02:46aChinese fintech platforms expected to meet capital requirements within 2 years - regulator
RE
02:44aMan Group lifts dividend as assets hit record high
RE
02:40aMEN ACCUSED OF AIDING GHOSN ESCAPE ARRIVE IN JAPAN AFTER EXTRADITION : Tv
RE
02:39aBANK OF CENTRAL AFRICAN STATES  : 02/03/2021 Announcement issuance of Fungible Treasury Bills of the Republic of Cameroon - 3rd of March 2021 session
PU
02:37aMalaysia's central bank seen holding key rate as infections slow, COVID-19 vaccination starts
RE
02:37aGerman retail sales tumble in January as lockdown bites
RE
02:34aBrexodus from City of London to the EU slows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares fall amid China's asset-bubble warning
2To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?
3Huawei CFO's lawyer disputes what HSBC knew as U.S. extradition case resumes
4LEMONADE, INC. : LEMONADE : Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call Letter to Shareholders
5SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD : MINING MAGNETS: Arctic island finds green power can be a curse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ