It is continuing talks to find a partner for its $3.4 billion onshore project in Kenya for which it plans to submit a final development plan by the end of the year, it said.

It also announced its exit from Suriname, the country neighbouring Guyana where ExxonMobil has made huge oil discoveries and where Tullow and its partners are drilling a well in the Kanuku block in mid-2022.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Edmund Blair)