Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain's carbon market begins trading at higher prices than EU

05/19/2021 | 10:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An exhaust emits fumes as a car is driven through Richmond in London

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Emissions Trading System (ETS) kicked off on Wednesday as the UK strives to eliminate net emissions by 2050, with carbon prices reaching over 50 pounds ($70.77) per tonne and making the cost of polluting in Britain higher than in the EU.

The ETS is a method of charging power plants and other industrial entities for each tonne of carbon dioxide they emit. Britain launched its own market to replace the European Union's ETS after it left the bloc.

The benchmark December 2021 UK Allowance (UKA) contract first traded at 50.23 pounds per tonne before easing to trade at 45.25 pounds ($64.08) per tonne by 1430 GMT.

The December 2021 EU Allowance (EUA) carbon contract was trading at 49.75 euros ($60.83) a tonne.

"The first trades signal confidence in the UK ETS as a system. We expect a nervous and volatile start but expect EUAs to serve as a reference point for UKAs going forward," said Refinitiv analyst Hege Fjellheim.

Until Wednesday UK companies, unable to buy UK permits, had been buying EU allowances as the only available hedge for carbon prices.

ICIS analyst Sebastian Rilling said that given the limited capacity in Britain for fuel switching, UK power producers could increase power imports from mainland Europe if UKAs trade significantly above EUAs.

EU carbon prices have fallen around 10% this week which traders said was partly due to the launch of the UK scheme.

Traders said with UK permits now being released, EU carbon prices could face further pressure.

"The sole link between the UK ETS and EU ETS is the fact that UK players have kept buying EUA as the best carbon proxy hedge," a carbon trader said.

The first auction of government permits on Wednesday via ICE, saw more than 6 million UK allowances sell at 43.99 pounds per tonne.

"Our UK ETS is more ambitious than the EU system it replaces and with today just the start of regular auctions, we are one step closer in our ambition to have the world's first net zero carbon cap and trade market," said UK energy minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

The government said this was the first of many auctions in the UK ETS and the market needs time to find its feet and settle.

"What we are seeing now is the initial prices on the primary and secondary markets," it added in a statement.

Companies which need to participate in both the EU and UK carbon markets hope a link will be established between the two to allow cross trading of permits but there are no signs yet of formal negotiations on linking.

($1 = 0.7065 pounds)

($1 = 0.8179 euros)

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; additional reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Evans)

By Susanna Twidale


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48aBrussels to chide UK over handling of EU citizens at borders
RE
10:42aBlue Origin discloses $2 million as current highest bid for seat on space flight
RE
10:40aBritain's carbon market begins trading at higher prices than EU
RE
10:39aReadout of Fed meeting may highlight potential policy dilemma
RE
10:37aWells Fargo to onboard active cryptocurrency strategy for rich clients
RE
10:36aDollar steadies ahead of Fed, cryptos plummet after China move
RE
10:34aLowe's signals stronger than expected home improvement demand after sales jump
RE
10:30aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE  : Börse to achieve net zero carbon neutrality by 2025
PU
10:28aCENTRAL BANK OF MALTA  : Cooperation Agreement between Central Bank of Malta and the University of Macerata, Italy
PU
10:27aCanada annual inflation rises at fastest pace in a decade in April
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's new crypto ban
2EXPLAINER: What Beijing's new crackdown means for crypto in China
3Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, cryptos plummet after China move
4EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks fall as inflation concerns mount
5Bitcoin, ethereum plunge; crypto market cap losses nearly $1 trillion

HOT NEWS