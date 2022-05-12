Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Britain's economy shrank in March

05/12/2022 | 09:12am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Despite higher-than-expected inflation data, a decline in Covid cases in China boosted UK markets yesterday, raising hopes of improving supply chains. The FTSE 100 ended 1.4% higher.

However, today, the blue-chip index is down 2.2% after data showed British economy shrank in March by 0.1%, as the impact of inflation is being felt across households.

Oil majors BP Plc and Shell dropped 4.4% and 2.8%, respectively, while miners fell 4.3%, hampered by lower commodity prices.

Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce gained 2.5% after posting results that were in line with expectations. The group was helped by a gradual return to aviation and increased government investment in defense.

 

Things to read today:

Inflation Stays in the Heights (WSJ)

Boris Johnson’s Flagship Plan to Fix Britain Is in Trouble (Bloomberg)

Britain and Europe Have Two Common Enemies Now (Bloomberg)


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -2.27% 406.55 Delayed Quote.27.05%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 0.56% 80.99 Delayed Quote.-34.49%
SHELL PLC -3.24% 2225 End-of-day quote.37.19%